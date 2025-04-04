Young as election race heats up: 'I am afraid of no-one'

Stuart Young, the Prime Minister and PNM Port of Spain North/St Ann's West candidate. - File photo by Angelo Marcelle

Prime Minister Stuart Young and PEP candidate Phillip Edward Alexander who are both contesting the Port of Spain North St Ann’s West seat say the nomination process went smoothly.

Both men went to the Belmont Secondary School on the morning of April 4 to file their nomination papers.

Alexander and his supporters – replete with fire breathers, moko jumbies and traditional Indian dancers – remained in front the school after he filed his paperwork while the PNM supporters and music truck remained parked a few hundred metres away.

Newsday overheard one of Alexander’s supporters saying he was hoping to see a verbal clash between Alexander and Young.

Alexander appeared to be bracing for the clash, but eventually left saying it was the “politically honourable” thing to do.

“If we stay here Young will not come while I’m here, because he’s afraid, and we will win by default!”

Young arrived within minutes and after filing his paperwork, was greeted by students chanting his name and waving PNM flags.

He addressed them briefly before speaking with the media outside.

Young denied delaying his arrival to avoid a clash with Alexander and chuckled before declaring, “I am afraid of no-one.”