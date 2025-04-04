Woodland man, 60, caught driving with no licence

- File photo

A 60-year-old man from Woodland is expected to appear before a San Fernando magistrate charged with driving while disqualified.

The man, from La Fortune Road, was detained around 3.35 pm on April 3 at the Southern Main Road in La Romaine.

Police were on mobile patrol in La Romaine where he saw a car swerving. PC Ramcharan and other officers intercepted the car and asked the driver to present his driving documents.

The driver handed over an insurance certificate, which was found to be valid.

However, he was unable to show his driver’s licence.

The officers recognised the driver, who had been disqualified from driving, and informed him of this.

The man allegedly admitted to being disqualified from driving, saying the court had revoked his licence.

As the police were arresting him, he informed them that he was on his way to work.

The man was arrested and taken to the San Fernando police station, where Ramcharan later charged him.

The man has two convictions for driving under the influence.

He was disqualified in November 2024 from holding or obtaining a driver’s permit for one year.