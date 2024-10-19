Teniel Campbell says farewell to European cycling club

Teniel Campbell, riding for Team BikeExchange, in a women's road race in Belgium. FILE PHOTO -

Pro cyclist Teniel Campbell has hinted at an exit from European-based, Australian outfit Team BikeExchange – Jayco (formerly Mitchelton Scott/GreenEdge Cycling).

An Instagram post by the road cyclist on October 17 said, “Not a goodbye but more like see you later. Thank you to everyone who contributed to my journey over the past years here in Europe. I had heaps of fun with each and every one of you.”

Campbell thanked the “lifelong friends” made at the World Cycling Centre (WCC) in Switzerland and team Valcar – Travel & Sevice and GreenEdge Cycling, her first European club.

"Those experiences cannot be bought. To my diehard fans and supporters, don’t worry too much about it.”

Campbell did not disclose where she was moving to.

In October, 2019, she completed a two-year training programme at the WCC and five days later, was selected to join Italian-based UCI Women’s Continental team Valcar –Travel & Service. Back then, she became TT’s first female cyclist to secure a pro contract.

Later that month, she became the first female cyclist from the English-speaking Caribbean to qualify for the Olympic Games.

One year later, Campbell signed a two-year contract with Australian pro cycling team, then- Mitchelton Scott/GreenEdge Cycling. That contract was scheduled to end in October 2024.