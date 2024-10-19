'Pres Lions' beat San Juan to claw closer to SSFL's summit

Queen’s Royal College goalkeeper Jaheim Affan fails to prevent a goal from Trinity College East’s Khaleem Prince (R) during the Secondary Schools Football League premiership division match, on October 19, at the Queen’s Royal College Grounds, Port of Spain. - ROGER JACOB

PRESENTATION College San Fernando are within striking distance of southern counterparts St Benedict's College following a comfortable 2-0 against San Juan North Secondary while “Benedicts” dropped points with a 1-1 draw against Signal Hill Secondary.

The SSFL is well-poised with Pres Sando four points behind Bendicts with a game in hand and two teams still have to play against each other in the next round.

Presentation scored two second-half goals to win against San Juan North Secondary at home in Bourg Mulatresse, San Juan. Presentation's Vaugn Clement scored a double in the 57th and 89th.

SSFL leaders St Benedict's remained unbeaten but they were held 1-1 against newly promoted Signal Hill Secondary at the Mahaica Sporting Complex in Point Fortin. Skipper Derrel Garcia's hot form continued scoring in the 55th minute but Kyle James's 70th-minute item levelled the scoreline 1-1.

Arima North Secondary extended their unbeaten run to 11 matches in the Secondary School Football League following two first-half goals to defeat St Mary`s College 2-0 on October 19 at the Arima Velodrome, Arima.

Arima's Tyrell Stapleton opened the scoring in the 31st minute and the lead was doubled in the 44th minute via an item by Jaquan Aguilleria. The “Dial Boys” are now in fourth position on the SSFL table.

St Augustine Secondary School defeated Naparima College 3-1 in a crucial encounter. Elijah Baptise opened the scoring for the “Green Machine” in the 16th minute, but Kereem Alexander equalised in the 25th minute. Giovani Hospedales (53rd) and Shumba Cudjoe (90+11) completed the 3-2 scoreline.

Trinity College East are in deeper trouble following a 4-1 defeat to Queen's Royal College at their home ground. Khadeem Prince scored first in the 13th minute for TCE, but it was cancelled out by QRC's Phillip Nelson five minutes later. Jasai Theophillus (31st), Phillip Nelson (54th) and Stephon James (90 +2) rounded off the scoring.

In Edinburgh, Chaguanas, the cellar-placed Miracle Ministries Pentecostal High School edged Malick Secondary 3-2. At Fatima grounds, Mucurapo, Fatima College demolished East Mucurapo Secondary 5-1 while St Anthony`s College also narrowly defeated Speyside High School 1-0.