UNC screenings for general election after budget debate

UNC political leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar surrounded by supporters at a UNC rally. - File photo

THE UNC is expected to start its general-election preparations as soon as the completion of next week's parliamentary budget debate, a UNC official told Newsday on October 18.

The source said, "The debate starts on Monday in the Senate. I expect as soon as this debate is finished, we we go into screening."

The question of UNC preparations has been brought into sharp focus by a recent PNM party statement – striking in its brevity – which suddenly announced the cancellation of PNM internal elections and annual convention.

This shock announcement fuelled speculation that the Prime Minister may call a snap general election, which the Government has until late next year to call.

Dr Rowley has also fuelled speculation as to his own future, having recently said in his budget contribution that he may be singing his swan song.

This remark came after his recent medical check-up in the US during a visit whose lengthiness raised eyebrows.

Meanwhile, the PNM General Council will meet on October 19 at 2 pm at Balisier House, Tranquillity Street, Port of Spain, according to a statement on October 18 from general secretary Foster Cummings.

He had previously promised media houses he would address the cancellation of PNM elections and the annual convention on October 19.

The PNM has already begun screening candidates for seats held by the UNC, and several candidates have been selected.

In June the PNM invited nominations for Mayaro, St Augustine, Chaguanas East, Fyzabad, Pointe-a-Pierre, Barataria/San Juan, Moruga/Tableland and Caroni East.

The screenings began in late August.

Candidates selected so far include Senate Vice President Dr Mohammed Yunus Ibrahim, chosen for Barataria/San Juan, now held by UNC MP Saddam Hosein.