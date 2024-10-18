Sport ministry slams NGB for late application to attend South American tourney

Minister of Sport and Youth Affairs Shamfa Cudjoe-Lewis. - FILE PHOTO

Pan American Kickboxing Association of TT (PKATT) president Martin McClashie has assured that a 12-member Trinidad and Tobago delegation will depart these shores without a hitch on October 28 when they journey to the Pan American World Association of Kickboxing Organisation (WAKO) Senior Championships and South American WAKO Junior Championships in Santiago, Chile.

On October 17, the Ministry of Sport and Community Development issued a release that addressed "misinformation circulating on social media regarding funding for athletes' participation in the upcoming" championships in Chile, which are scheduled for October 30-November 3.

On October 15, TT Sport Martial Arts Elite Academy (Team Elite Karate), who are coached by Jimmy Winter, one of the national junior coaches scheduled to head to Chile, posted to its Facebook account requesting support for two national athletes to compete at the championships.

The post said both athletes have represented TT on the highest level and it said, "we are seeking funding for hotel accommodation and competition fees."

Winter posted the same comments to his Facebook page on October 16.

On October 15, Crime Watch host Ian Alleyne picked up Winter's plight, relaying a message that purportedly came from the Team Elite Karate coach. Alleyne's public post read, "we have borrowed, begged and raised funds to purchase four tickets. But we need help for hotel and competition fees."

The hotel accommodation costs were listed as $4,100 per person, with the competition fees stated to be $6,000.

The Sport ministry's release sought to clear the air and it pointed out that PKATT had sent a belated and incomplete request for funding to attend the championships.

"Contrary to public claims, neither Mr Jimmy Winter...nor his organisation submitted any request for grant funding to the ministry for this tournament. Instead, an incomplete funding application was submitted by PKATT, the recognised national governing body (NGB) for martial arts, on August 20, 2024."

The ministry's release said PKATT's request fell outside of the stipulated time period, as its policy dictates that "applications must be submitted three months in advance for processing."

The release said the July 2024 submission deadline was "critical" as the ministry prepared to close off its accounts for the fiscal year in preparation for the National Budget exercise.

The 2024/25 fiscal budget was presented by Finance Minister Colm Imbert on September 30.

During a Standing Finance Committee meeting of the House of Representatives on October 15, Sport and Community Development Minister Shamfa Cudjoe-Lewis fielded questions from Caroni Central MP Arnold Ram, who asked if provisions were being made for the two Team Elite Karate athletes to represent TT in Chile.

"The NGB made their application late. You have to apply three months before the event in order for processing. In addition to that, we usually close to get ready to get ready for the fiscal year on July 15," Cudjoe-Lewis said.

"This budget allocation hasn't been passed yet. And if so, with all best intentions, it wouldn't happen in two weeks," she said.

"We're working with PKATT and trying to assist in the best way possible. But as I told them, at this 11th hour, that it's highly unlikely that from the Ministry of Sport and Community and Development they will get it in time."

Cudjoe-Lewis shared a video of the discourse with Ram to her social media account on October 16. The ministry's release supported Cudjoe-Lewis' comments.

"It's important to note that PKATT failed to meet the required deadline, compounded by the fact that they submitted an incomplete application package," the release continued.

Contacted for comment, Winter said, "Anything else I say now will add to the fire, the priority right now should be the athletes."

And while he acknowledged asking for support via his social media pages, he maintained he never brought the ministry into the equation. He also said, being the coach of a club, he was incapable of applying to the ministry for funding as the responsibility fell on the NGB.

He did confirm he and his athletes, as well as coach Lena Mastay, were indeed still looking for funding for hotel accommodation and competition fees.

McClashie opted not to comment on the ministry's release. However, McClashie said, "The president of PKATT can confirm the team will be going to Chile on October 28."

"Our first and foremost mission is to medal at these championships," McClashie said. "We have been very successful in the past."

At the 2022 WAKO Pan American Championships in Brazil, TT copped a total of 35 medals, including 17 gold medals.

Fast forward to 2024, and the ministry is pinpointing flaws in PKATT's application submission, as it said the passports submitted for two of the adults scheduled to make the trip were expired. The release also pointed to outstanding documents including "details about the event, the NGB’s Certificate of Incorporation, the contact information for relevant members and parental consent forms for the minors."

The ministry release said it was troubled by the commission of parental consent forms from PKATT's initial application, as it reflected a "disregard for the protocols established to ensure the safety, security and readiness of athletes travelling abroad."

The ministry said it requested PKATT's outstanding documents on August 28, but only received a response on October 3 when some of the requested information was submitted.

The release said further attempts to submit outstanding documents were only done on October 14 after "misleading information" was circulated via social media.

"To date, the application is still incomplete with PKATT still promising to submit outstanding documents to facilitate the process," the release continued.

The ministry said, although it remains committed to supporting the growth and development of sport and the country's athletes, "it's unlikely that the process would be completed in time for their international travel."

The release said PKATT received funding to the tune of $103,000 as recent as December 2023, though the NGB "has not submitted the mandatory completion report to account for these funds."

TT will have five senior athletes for the Pan American Championships, with three junior athletes contesting the South American Championships. TT have been invited to the latter championships by the Chile Kickboxing Federation.

