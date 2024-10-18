Dylan Carter lands 50m freestyle gold at Swimming World Cup in Shanghai

Dylan Carter. -

ACE Trinidad and Tobago swimmer Dylan Carter shrugged off his disappointment from the 2024 Olympic Games when he landed a gold medal in the men's 50-metre freestyle event in the first leg of the World Aquatics Swimming World Cup in Shanghai, China.

On October 18, swimming out of lane four, the 28-year-old Carter took top spot in a time of 21.06 seconds, just edging the USA's Jack Dolan (21.07) into second place. Germany's Marius Kusch grabbed the bronze medal with a time of 21.09.

In heat three of five on October 17, Carter booked his place in the final when he notched the joint-fastest time among all competitors to hit the wall in 21.03. Dolan, who also swam in heat three, clocked 21.03, with Australia's Isaac Cooper clocking a similar time as he took heat-four honours.

In the final, Carter beat Dolan to the gold medal by a hundredth of a second, with Cooper finishing a distant fifth in 21.15.

After press time on October 18, Carter was scheduled to take to the pool in heat four of the men's 100m freestyle event. The final will be contested at 7.40 am TT time on October 19.

>

At last year's Swimming World Cup, Carter won five medals, including two silver medals in the 100m freestyle and a bronze in the 50m freestyle.

The second and third legs of this year's Swimming World Cup will be held in South Korea (October 24-26) and Singapore (October 31-November 2) respectively.

At the 2024 Paris Olympics, Carter placed 34th overall in the 100m freestyle, before swimming to a 29th-placed finish in his pet 50m freestyle event.