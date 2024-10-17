WizdomCRM, TTMA sign MoU

WizdomCRM country manager Charielle Plowden, left, and TTMA CEO Dr Mahindra Ramdeen sign a MoU. Photo courtesy TTMA -

WizdomCRM Caribbean Ltd (WizdomCRM) and the TT Manufacturers' Association (TTMA) have entered a strategic partnership through a memorandum of understanding (MoU) in an attempt to equip students with the resources needed to thrive in today's society.

A statement on October 15 said the collaboration seeks to empower the next generation by fostering financial literacy and digital competencies through the Sustainable Stock Market Game Platform powered by artificial intelligence (AI).

TTMA's CEO Dr Mahindra Ramdeen said the partnership ensures the future of the workforce engages with the advances in technology, which would help strengthen local and regional development.

The statement said the MoU formalised a partnership that enables TTMA members to adopt schools in their communities to help

them acce

ss the Sustainable Stock Market Game and AI Tutor Platform.

It also said larger manufacturing companies will sponsor 500 students and micro, small and medium enterprise

s (MSMEs) will support 250 students, to promote educational empowerment – aligning corporate social responsibility with tangible outcomes.

WizdomCRM's Sustainable Stock Market Game's main purpose is to bring together students from across the Caribbean.

In the game,

each student will manage a virtual portfolio of US$25,000

, learning essential financial principles such as savings, budgeting and environmental, social, and governance

(ESG) investing.

The platform also introduces students to both regional and international stock markets, using video animation lessons and reader technology to build their financial literacy skills.

This Ministry of Education-approved initiative not only prepares students for long-term economic success but also provides top-performing participants with bank accounts from leading financial institutions, fostering financial inclusion and real-world economic participation.

Minister of Education Dr Nyan Gadsby-Dolly

said this addresses key needs such as, equipping students with job readiness and practical financial skills.

Students also gain knowledge in risk management and financial decision-making as the students will contribute to a more prosperous and resilient economy.

The TTMA recognises this partnership as a driver of sustainable growth by integrating innovative AI-driven education into the nation’s human-capital development efforts.

Charielle Plowden, country manager of WizdomCRM, also expressed the importance of this partnership.

"In a time of rapid technological advancement, it's crucial that we provide students with real-world skills using gamification learning aligned with the CXC curriculum and national curriculum frameworks."

The Sustainable Stock Market Game is designed to align with the

UN

Sustainable Development Goal 4 (SDG 4): Quality Education for All, ensuring students gain practical knowledge while supporting broader societal and economic goals.