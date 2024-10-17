Penal man shot in chest at construction site hospitalised

The San Fernando General Hospital. - File photo by Ayanna Kinsale

Penal police are searching for a gunman who shot a 34-year-old resident in the chest at a construction site on October 16.

The police said the shooting happened around 10.50 am at Sunrees Branch Road. The victim was on site when a gunman, dressed in an orange coverall and black ski mask, approached and shot him .

As the victim fell to the ground, the gunman ran off.

Penal police were informed. Among the first responders were acting W/Cpl Hernandez and WPC Timothy. Officers from the Anti-Gang Unit also responded and took the victim to the Siparia District Health Facility.

Sgt Hanumansingh, Cpl Ramkissoon, PC Simbhoo, members of the South Western Division Task Force and other police from the division responded and gathered evidence.

The injured man was transferred to the San Fernando General Hospital, where he was said to be in stable condition.

The suspect remained at large up to October 17.

Investigations are ongoing.