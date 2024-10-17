Niece: Slain New Grant woman too pure for this evil world

A relative weeps at the funeral service for Laura Sankar held at Post Office Trace, New Grant on October 17. - Photo by Lincoln Holder

ON October 17, two days after the widower of 34-year-old Laura Sankar appeared in court charged with her murder, scores of mourners gathered at the family’s home in New Grant to say their goodbyes.

The funeral of the mother of two, who was chopped to death in a domestic dispute, took place at Post Office Trace and was streamed live on YouTube.

Several female relatives wept as the hearse arrived at the house shortly after 9 am.

Apparently unable to bear the sight of the coffin, one cried out: “No, no. You were not supposed to go like this.”

Many mourners wore T-shirts featuring Sankar’s image and the words: “Long live Laura.”

Before the body was carried to the house, two relatives danced in the driveway as a farewell tribute.

One of Sankar's nieces, who identified herself as Leenie, later delivered a heartfelt eulogy. She said Sankar always put her children first and was a jovial person.

“She was always smiling and laughing. No one would have thought that she was fighting so many battles.”

Leenie referred to Sankar as her “Mommy,” best friend, therapist, chauffeur and lifeline, adding that the death has left her “mashup and torn up inside.

“This cruel and evil world did not deserve a pure soul like you,” she added.

Leenie lamented that Sankar would never see her turn 18, graduate and achieve great things in life. She told mourners they had had plans to go to Tobago together.

Leenie promised, “I will do great things for you. I will live your legacy.”

She said they had also had Divali plans to wear matching clothing and make kurma.

“When we finished fast, we were supposed to bake a cake together, girl.

"I still love you. You have me broken. How could I be the same without you? It was always Leenie and Laurie.”

She shared other fond memories, like a beach lime in Moruga and making pepper roti.

Sankar was killed on October 12, during a domestic dispute witnessed by a close relative, a minor, who tried to intervene but was unable to stop the tragedy.

At the funeral, a representative from the Tableland Secondary School offered prayers for Sankar’s children, asking God to grant them the peace to cope. She also said the family had the school’s support.

Sankar’s body was later taken to the Shore of Peace cremation site (Mosquito Creek) in La Romaine.

Her widower, 41-year-old Narad Sankar, a handyman, appeared before High Court master Shabiki Cazabon on October 15 charged with the murder.

Cazabon denied bail and remanded him into custody. A status hearing is scheduled for July 22, 2025, and a sufficiency hearing for September 10, 2025.

