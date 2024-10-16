Princes Town handyman charged with wife's murder

Laura Sankar. -

A 41-year-old handyman from Princes Town appeared in court on October 15, charged with the October 12 murder of his wife, Laura Sankar.

Narad Sankar, 41, of Post Office Trace, Princes Town, appeared before Master Shabiki Cazabon in the South Court A on October 15.

He was not called upon to plead as the charge of murdering Sankar, 34, at her Princes Town home, was read to him.

He was denied bail and remanded into custody until September 10, 2025, when a sufficiency hearing will be held.

The charge of murder was laid by WPC Rampersad, of Homicide Bureau of Investigation (HBI) Region Three, on October 14, after advice from acting Deputy Director of Public Prosecutions Sabrina Jaglal.

Sankar was at her Princes Town home on October 12 when she had an argument with a male relative who chopped her several times. She died at the scene.

The incident was witnessed by the couple's 17-year-old son, who fled with his younger brother after vain attempts to save his mother.

A report was made to the police and the suspect was arrested.

Investigations were led by acting Supt Persad and supervised by ag ASP Maharaj, both of HBI, Region Three.