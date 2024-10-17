Learn how to apologise

Stuart Young - Photo by Gabriel Williams

THE EDITOR: Mr Stuart Young, allow me to introduce to you a lesson in a proper apology.

When apologising, the most important thing is, there must be genuineness and the apology must come from you. You then need to express your apology to the intended recipient or recipients your remarks or "cross-talk" were made towards first. They should be the ones you apologise to first.

Then any secondary personnel – in this case, the general public – can also be apologised to after. It appears that you failed in your attempt at apologising because apparently it was not genuine.

Perhaps this was merely PR, and your "apology" was probably written by someone else, and not by you, to be fed the gullible? If this is so, then this would indicate a lack of professionalism. Maybe it's because you are so not used to saying sorry.

DARREN M KIDAR

Via e-mail