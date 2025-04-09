Slow drive on these roads

- Photo courtesy Pixabay

THE EDITOR: The so-called silly season is here with the general election around the corner. The only thing that might help slow down the election is if the candidates keep trying to drive on Morne Coco Road, Petit Valley and Mucurapo Road, St James, because those streets are in a terrible condition with potholes, bumps and humps, causing drivers to dodge and swerve and dingolay.

Time is running out for the Ministry of Works to see about repaving these roads. If it is done, God bless them.

GERARD DUVAL

Petit Valley