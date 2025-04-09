Ministry of potholes, PM

Prime Minister Stuart Young. - File photo

THE EDITOR: Prime Minister Stuart Young had advertised the introduction of a ministry of implementation and efficiency. This is in fact an admission that the government of which he is an integral part lacked implementation and efficiency in its governance.

Perhaps it might be more efficient for the Prime Minister to implement a ministry of potholes to remedy the growing disaster on our roads, where one person has died driving into a pothole.

IQUBAL HYDAL

Felicity