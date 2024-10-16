Stuart Young apologises for remarks in Parliament

Energy Minister Stuart Young leaves the Parliament’s Standing Finance Committee meeting on October 14. - File photo by Ayanna Kinsale

ENERGY and Energy Industries Minister Stuart Young has issued an apology for remarks made in Parliament which have elicited much controversy.

In a post on his Facebook page, Young said, "In the Parliament last Thursday, during the recently concluded budget debate, I made comments which were carried by a live microphone which have gone viral and generated much attention.

"I accept that more is expected of me as a representative MP and I wish to record my regret that this "cross talk" has unnecessarily distracted public discourse. Please accept my humblest apologies."

Young said he hoped and trusted his record of service to the country spoke for itself.

"Be further assured that I will continue to serve without fear or favour, malice or ill-will."

The remarks, which were aimed at the Opposition Leader, drew condemnation from citizens, the UNC Women's Arm, Queer Corner Caribbean, an LGBTQIA (lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer, intersex, asexual) advocacy organisation and activist Wendell Eversley.