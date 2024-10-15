Man to be charged with murdering New Grant woman in front of son

Laura Sankar -

A male relative of Laura Sankar is expected to appear virtually at the South Criminal Court A on October 15 after he is formally charged with her murder on October 14.

Police said charges would be laid following advice from the Deputy Director of Public Prosecutions on October 13.

Sankar, 34, was chopped to death at her Post Office Trace, New Grant, Princes Town home by a male relative on October 12 shortly before 6 pm after the two had an argument.

Her 16-year-old son tried to fend off the man with a stick. After failing, he ran out of the house with his seven-year-old brother and cousins to a neighbour for help.

Police said when they responded around 6.30 pm the son showed them to the man who was sitting on the lower level of the home.

Police said the suspect told them: “I know why I killed she. Look the cutlass here.”

He was taken into custody and the cutlass was seized.

Sankar's sister Sherryann Sankar described her as a gem who dreamt of a career in nursing.

"She had plans of going further into doing nursing.

"Even if she could have gone away after and she fight up and she make it at the end of the day. She never sit down and depend on nobody. She always tried for better. She always tried for excellence."

Sankar was the sixth woman to be attacked in the last week. Four of the victims died of their injuries.