CAL makes maiden flight to BVI

BVI officials welcome CAL flight to Tortola on October 14. Photo courtesy CAL -

THE first Caribbean Airlines (CAL) flight to the British Virgin Islands landed at the Terrance B Lettsome Airport on the island of Tortola on October 14.

In a media release, CAL said passengers were greeted warmly and welcomed by a cultural celebration hosted by the British Virgin Islands Tourist Board and Film Commission.

In attendance were government representatives, including the premier of the Virgin Islands, Natalio Wheatley.

CAL said this new route will strengthen the airline's position in Caribbean aviation and support the region's economy and tourism industry by bringing over 540 passengers in and out of Tortola weekly. CAL's CEO Garvin Medera said the airline remains committed to enhancing connectivity across the Caribbean, with the addition of Tortola marking an important chapter in CAL's expansion. The addition brings the number of CAL destinations to 24.

Flights to Tortola from Trinidad operate on Mondays and Wednesdays with connections to Antigua and Puerto Rico.

Thursday and Saturday flights are also available, with a connection through Barbados.