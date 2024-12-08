Griffith: Protest about years of frustration, not just salary increases

Oilfields Workers Trade Union president general Ancel Roget speaks to supporters, members of several other trade unions, political parties and social activists, after delivering a letter at the Prime Minister's St Ann's residence on December 7. - File photo by Angelo Marcelle

NATIONAL Transformation Alliance (NTA) political leader and former police commissioner Gary Griffith said December 7’s protests were not just about the Salaries Review Commission (SRC) report and increases for top public officials, but rather, years of frustration.

The Joint Trade Union Movement (JTUM) and other unions held a rally at the Queen’s Park Savannah on December 7 and also marched to the Prime Minister’s official residence to deliver a letter of demands.

The unions asked Cabinet to reverse its decision to accept the SRC report, settle outstanding negotiations, meet with recognised, majority unions, offer wage increases comparable to those in the report, withdraw the offers of four per cent over six years with Cola (cost of living allowance) consolidation, reopen all negotiations in which unions accepted the four per cent over six years without the Cola consolidation and ensure Cola was maintained for all workers, a media report said on December 8.

In a Facebook post on December 8, Griffith said the political party stood in unwavering solidarity with the many people represented by the trade unions.

“This protest was not just about the unacceptable SRC report or the insulting four per cent wage increase offered to public servants, which was made even worse by the fact that the Government has effectively given themselves a close to 50 per cent increase in salaries.

“It was a culmination of years of frustration, born out of mismanagement, poor governance, lack of leadership, biased decision-making, and the persistent disrespect shown to trade unions and the people they represent,” the release said.

He also said trade unions should not be treated as a token or cosmetic feature to lure voters and added that they should have a substantial and permanent role in Trinidad and Tobago’s governance. This structural change was necessary to prevent the exploitation of unions and ensure the people they represented were always heard and respected.

Griffith said while the party stood side by side with the union and shared the same mission to represent and advocate for those in need of a voice, the fear that gripped so many in the public and private sectors had to be acknowledged.

“The fear of victimisation, fear of losing their jobs or contracts, fear of speaking out in a so-called democracy. When citizens are too afraid to voice their concerns, we are no longer a democracy; we are living under a dictatorship,” Griffith said.

The only way to confront the “entrenched system of inequity” was through unity among political parties, trade unions and NGOs.

Griffith said the most important lesson from December 7’s rally was that the country could not unite while political parties remained divided. The maturity to collaborate across lines was essential, he said.

Griffith was the Minister of National Security in the Kamla Persad-Bissessar-led People’s Partnership government. He was removed from that position in 2015.

In 2018, he was appointed police commissioner under the Dr Keith Rowley-led People’s National Movement (PNM) government.

He was removed from that position and eventually formed the NTA in 2022.

There was a brief reconciliation with the United National Congress (UNC) for the 2023 local government elections.

In February, a rift developed between Griffith and Persad-Bissessar about statements she made with respect to smaller political parties. It deepened in August when Persad-Bissessar said Griffith was a failure as police commissioner from 2018-2021.