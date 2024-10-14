England win leaves Windies women on the brink at T20 World Cup

West Indies women's allrounder Chinelle Henry cuts the ball towards the boundary as India's wicket-keeper Richa Ghosh looks on during an ICC T20 Women's World Cup warm-up match at the ICC Academy Ground, Dubai on September 29. Photo courtesy Matthew Lewis-ICC/ICC via Getty Images) -

West Indies women's cricketers will need a victory over England in their last group game of the 2024 International Cricket Council (ICC) Women's T20 World Cup on October 15 if they are to advance to the semifinals of the competition.

On October 13, England (six points) got their third win in as many group matches when they thumped Scotland by ten wickets at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium, United Arab Emirates to move to the top of the five-team Group B table.

The cellar-placed Scotland were reduced to a modest 109 for six from their 20 overs, before England romped to victory with both Maia Bouchier (62 off 34 balls) and Danni Wyatt (51 off 26) hitting fifties.

With just two teams advancing from Group B, the West Indies (four points) were bumped down one spot to third ahead of their crucial meeting with the English at the Dubai International Stadium.

South Africa, who defeated West Indies by ten wickets in their encounter on October 4, currently occupy second spot in the group with six points.

Captain Hayley Matthews' West Indies team do have net run rate (NRR) on their side, as their NRR of +1.708 is superior to South Africa's NRR of +1.382 – thus assuring them a spot in the semis if they do defeat England in their final match. England's NRR is +1.716.

A win for West Indies will see the top three teams ending the group on six points with NRR being the deciding factor. But a loss will see the 2016 T20 World Cup winners exiting earlier than they would have hoped.