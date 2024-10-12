Sammy on Sri Lanka series: Windies have chance to show region's depth

Evin Lewis. AFP PHOTO - (AFP PHOTO)

WEST Indies white-ball coach Daren Sammy says the three-match October 13-17 T20 International (T20I) series against Sri Lanka will be a test of his squad's depth as they build towards the 2026 T20 World Cup, which will be played in India and Sri Lanka.

Sammy and the 15-man West Indies team arrived on October 11 in Dambulla, where they will play all three T20s at the Rangiri Dambulla International Stadium.

The West Indies will be without marquee players such as Shimron Hetmyer, Akeal Hosein, Andre Russell and former captain Nicholas Pooran for "personal reasons," with the uncapped pair of Terrance Hinds and Shamar Springer being drafted into a team, which also sees recalls for players such as Andre Fletcher and 32-year-old TT opener Evin Lewis, who last represented the Windies in October 2022 versus Ireland.

Coming up against an eighth-ranked Sri Lankan outfit, which he sees as a confident and resurgent unit under coach Sanath Jayasuriya, Sammy says the players chosen for the tour have the opportunity to show their worth and play their way into his future plans.

"We've given some guys opportunities, with the (T20) World Cup coming up in less than 20 months. Some of our senior players are unavailable.

"I'm looking to see how far or how great our depth could be...it will be a good series for us and a good tester for us to see where we are with the depth we have in the Caribbean," Sammy said.

"The main purpose is to win the series. We've been doing well so far and we're giving guys the opportunity to help build and develop."

On the inclusion of the 32-year-old Hinds and the 26-year-old Springer, Sammy says he was impressed with the exploits of both in the 2024 Caribbean Premier League (CPL) tournament and believes they can add value to the team in the death-bowling department.

"There are roles Hinds and Springer are going to be playing, especially with the ball at the back end. This is a role we're looking for and we're trying to find specific guys to do that."

Playing for new CPL franchise Antigua and Barbuda Falcons, Springer took 12 wickets from nine matches – the fourth-best among seamers – and grabbed figures of four for 29 against St Kitts and Nevis Patriots in the opening match of the tourney on August 29.

An Under-19 World Cup winner with the Windies in 2016, Springer is also coming off a fruitful regional First-Class season which saw him taking 28 wickets in seven matches for Windward Islands Volcanoes, to go along with 367 runs at an average of 40.77.

Hinds was often entrusted with death-bowling responsibilities by Trinbago Knight Riders skipper Kieron Pollard in the 2024 CPL season, and took eight wickets in a campaign which saw him returning figures of three for 17 in the final league game versus 2023 champs Guyana Amazon Warriors on September 29.

"This series, although it's short, gives them the opportunity to see and have a taste of the international flavour of cricket. Hopefully, when the opportunity comes, they can judge where they're at," Sammy said.

"The skillset and temperament (Hinds and Springer) have shown, that's why they are here and I'm looking forward to what they can do on the international scene."

The West Indies will be led by captain Rovman Powell, with Fabian Allen, Shai Hope, Alzarri Joseph, Brandon King, Gudakesh Motie, Sherfane Rutherford, Romario Shepherd and vice-captain Roston Chase among the familiar faces in the squad.

The third-ranked West Indies are coming off a 3-0 T20 series sweep of South Africa in August, and are looking to lay the foundation for success after their Super Eight finish at the 2024 T20 World Cup.

Before the T20 World Cup, the West Indies had won series against South Africa (3-0) and England (3-2), to go along with a 2-1 series loss to Australia in February.

Back in the country where Sammy captained the West Indies to their first T20 World Cup title in 2012, he says the team is ready for the challenge of their Sri Lankan counterparts.

"From the data Avenash Seetaram has given us, the conditions will be good. The pitches are good for batting. And just looking at the recent Lankan Premier league, some of the places we'll be playing in Dambulla and Kandy, they have produced high-scoring matches as well."

From 9.30 am (TT time) on October 13, the CPL-winning coach Sammy will get a greater sense of the depth at his disposal in the region.

Windies T20 squad:

Rovman Powell (captain), Roston Chase (vice-captain), Fabian Allen, Alick Athanaze, Andre Fletcher, Terrance Hinds, Shai Hope, Alzarri Joseph, Shamar Joseph, Brandon King, Evin Lewis, Gudakesh Motie, Sherfane Rutherford, Romario Shepherd, Shamar Springer.