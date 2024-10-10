Rowley receives report on West Indies cricket

The Prime Minister, right, has the attention of former West Indies women's captain Merissa Aguilliera, from left, Sport Company of TT Larry Romany and Queen's Park Cricket Club member Jeffrey Guillen. OFFICE OF THE PRIME MINISTER FACEBOOK PAGE. - OFFICE OF THE PRIME MINISTER FACEBOOK PAGE

WEST Indies legends Sir Clive Lloyd and Deryck Murray have completed a report on The Way Forward for West Indies Cricket, and it is now in the hands of the Prime Minister and chairman of the Caricom Prime Ministerial Sub-Committee on Cricket Dr Keith Rowley.

Dr Rowley led a meeting on October 9. Some stakeholders attended in person and others virtually.

Among those who attended were president of Guyana Dr Irfaan Ali; president of Cricket West Indies (CWI) Dr Kishore Shallow; presidents of territorial boards including Trinidad and Tobago Cricket Board president Azim Bassarath; members of CWI management; former West Indies captain Lloyd; former wicket-keeper Murray; former West Indies women's captain Merissa Aguilliera; Queen's Park Cricket Club member Jeffrey Guillen; and Sport Company of TT chairman Larry Romany.

Local ministers who attended were Minister of Sport and Community Development Shamfa Cudjoe-Lewis, Minister of Foreign and Caricom Affairs Dr Amery Browne and Minister of Tourism, Culture and the Arts Randall Mitchell.

The report was developed to improve West Indies cricket by focusing on areas like grassroots development, school cricket, governance and the Caribbean Premier League.

In April, Trinidad hosted the Caricom Regional Cricket Conference and Rowley commissioned the report.

The October 9 meeting advanced the work for the second Caricom Cricket Symposium, scheduled for next month in Guyana.