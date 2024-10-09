Fatima, St Joseph's Convent PoS shine at ASATT beach polo champs

Fatima College “B” collect their awards after winning the boys’ under-16 category at the Aquatics Sports Association of TT National Secondary Schools Beach Polo Championships at the National Aquatic Centre, Couva on September 28.

St Joseph's Convent (PoS) and Fatima College were among the big winners when the Aquatic Sports Association of TT (ASATT) held the 2024 National Secondary Schools Beach Polo Championships at the National Aquatic Centre in Couva on September 28.

St Joseph's Convent won the girls' under-14 and under-16 categories, with Fatima claiming the under-16 boys' title, to go along with the open male crown. Queen's Royal College were also in winners' row, topping the boys' under-14 and male alumni categories.

Makeda Pottinger was the top-scorer in the girls' under-14 category, and she was the catalyst for the St Joseph's Convent team which recorded massive 6-1 and 5-0 wins over Bishop Anstey High School.

In the girls' under-16 category, Jodie Riley and Keemya Williams were the players who found the target with regularity for St Joseph's Convent, as they powered their school to a pair of wins over a combined St Francois Girls' College and Providence team, as well as two comprehensive 6-3 wins over Bishop Anstey.

In the boys' under-14 category, QRC were in a class of their own as they recorded resounding wins over Fatima's "A", "B" and "C" teams, to go along with a 6-0 victory over their rivals St Mary's College who grabbed second spot in that division.

QRC met their match in the under-16 boys' category, though, and they had to settle for second place behind a Fatima team which edged them by a 3-2 margin in a thrilling encounter. Led by the performances of Zachary Low and Jerrimah Julien, Fatima also recorded handsome 6-1 and 6-2 victories over St Mary's and Fatima's "B" team respectively.

Fatima also ruled in the open male category, with Jeremiah Henriques-Brown doing the heavy lifting in an exciting ten-goal frenzy versus the "Saints" as the boys from Mucurapo got a 6-4 win.

In the male alumni category, QRC defeated St Mary's by 4-3 and 6-2 margins, before drubbing Fatima 6-0 to take the title.

The beach polo championships saw a truncated version of the water polo game, with teams fielding five players, and games being allotted ten minutes or having a winner established when a team scores six goals.

ASATT's national and age group water polo championships will commence in December.