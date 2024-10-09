Cunupia man, 46, shot dead

POLICE are probing the killing of a Cunupia man.

Dinesh Lall, 46, was gunned down around 6 pm on October 8.

Preliminary reports said Lall, 46, of Ragoonanan Road, Cunupia, was at his son’s mini mart.

A white Nissan Note drove up and a gunman got out and fired at Lall, who was hit several times.

The gunman got back into the car, which drove off.

Nearby residents called the police.

Lall was taken to the nearby district health facility, where he later died.

Investigations are continuing.