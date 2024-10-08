42 graduate from Oratory Foundation

Debra Jean-Baptiste-Samuel, right, with some graduates of the Oratory Foundation. In back row are Zephaniah Joseph, left, Angel Kinsale, Olayinka Walker-Trotman, Zhane Phillip and Makaylah Roberts. Front row: Luke Sebastian Holder, Thais Jean-Baptiste and Avni Maharaj. -

THE Oratory Foundation celebrated the achievements of 42 students at a graduation ceremony at Naparima College, San Fernando.

As the young recipients, seven-11 years, proudly accepted their honours, parents cheered them on, celebrating their hard work and talent.

Ariel Applewhite, 11, earned the title of Most Outstanding Student, along with the highest marks in various categories. Although initially hesitant to join, Applewhite said her experience at the foundation was the most amazing ever.

Luke Holder, nine, who received a scholarship from the foundation and earned awards for top achievements including poetry told Newsday, "This foundation gave me my first real chance to show my talents of expression.”

He said he wants to become a doctor and looks forward to continuing his journey with the foundation.

Founder Deborah Jean-Baptiste-Samuel said the foundation aims to equip children with skills in oral expression, poetry writing, spoken word, and oratory.

"We teach students the mandate to touch and teach through oration and creative forms of spoken word," she said.

“Students of the Oratory Foundation are instruments of purpose, they are not here to exist, they are here to excel. These students are on a trajectory for good success, and that is God’s design,” she said.

She encouraged parents to keep their children active in programmes that nurture their talents.

The foundation is known for its Caribbean interpretations of plays, including the recent staging of Dream on a Caribbean Night, featuring local folk elements and folklore characters.

In 2021, Jean-Baptiste-Samuel was awarded the Hummingbird Medal Gold for youth development.