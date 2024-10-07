Gasparillo mechanic dies after truck chassis falls on him

The San Fernando General Hospital. - File photo by Ayanna Kinsale

A Gasparillo mechanic died at hospital on October 6 after the chassis of a truck he was working on fell on him.

Police said they were told Garvin Mungroo was working under a dump truck in an open yard at Bull Fabricators at Thompson Street, Gasparillo, when its chassis fell on him around 12.30 pm.

On seeing this, a coworker used a forklift to lift the chassis off Mungroo and remove him from under the truck.

Mungroo was taken to the San Fernando General Hospital, where he died around 1.45 pm.

Police are continuing enquiries.