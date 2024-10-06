Team Sagicor shows support for CADV

Team Sagicor at TT Coalition Against Domestic Violence Stride Against Abuse One Lap Savannah Walk/Run on September 21. The 68-member Sagicor team took home the title of “most registered participants.” - Photo courtesy Sagicor

SAGICOR took home the “most registered participants” prize at the Trinidad and Tobago Coalition Against Domestic Violence (CADV) One Lap Savannah Walk/Run on September 21.

In a news release on September 25 Sagicor said, "Team Sagicor showed up to support the Trinidad and Tobago CADV’s Stride Against Abuse One Lap Savannah Walk/Run."

It said the company registered a team of 68 participants "enough to take home the 'most registered participants' trophy at the event."

Team Sagicor also took home the prize for the second-place female finisher, Liandra Sankar-Cassie, and a special prize for the oldest man, Wayne Harewood.

The Barbados headquartered financial services company, that operates in Trinidad and Tobago, sponsored three prizes at the event: best outfitted team, spirit of the event and most registered participants.

The Trinidad and Tobago CADV hosted Stride Against Abuse to raise funds, as well as to continue to raise awareness and end all forms of gender-based violence.