EBC gets $61m more for 2025

The Elections and Boundaries Commission's head office on Frederick Street, Port of Spain. - File photo by Ayanna Kinsale

THE Elections and Boundaries Commission (EBC) has received a $61,121,595 increase in its budgetary allocation.

This information was contained in the Draft Estimates of Recurrent Expenditure for fiscal 2025, which were laid in the House of Representatives on September 30.

In fiscal 2024, the EBC received an allocation of $70,913,405. This was increased to $132,308,000 for fiscal 2025.

Inside of the $132,308,000 figure, the allocation for election expenses was increased from $4,681,045 in fiscal 2024 to $47,945,000 in fiscal 2025.

During fiscal 2024, local government by-elections took place in Indian Walk/Lengua and Quinam/Morne Diablo.

The next general election is constitutionally due by August 2025.