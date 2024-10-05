Scotland: Improvements coming for police service

A police officer on patrol on Charlotte Street, Port of Spain on Friday. - Photo by Faith Ayoung

Minister in the Ministry of National Security Keith Scotland says his ministry will use its $6.113 million allocation to implement efficient and pro-active policing methods, improve resource sharing, increase the number of police officers, strengthen the criminal justice system, expand the use of technology and implement social programmes over fiscal 2025.

Speaking during the budget debate, Scotland said 13 police stations will be refurbished, along with the canine and mounted branch buildings on both islands. He said the police administration buildings in both Port of Spain and San Fernando will receive upgrades and refurbishment. He said detention cells will be upgraded at 20 locations across TT.

He said the ministry will introduce a state-of-the-art vehicle maintenance facility to improve vehicle maintenance and reliability of its fleet of 2,112 vehicles.

“This ought to maximise our return on investment and will be done in conjunction with VEMCOTT. This initiative is expected to be more cost-effective and increase the availability of vehicles for the police to undertake service in TT.

“We are acquiring 2,000 new police vehicles to augment the fleet, with an initial purchase of 516 vehicles. We ask the police officers who receive them to treat them in a husband-like manner.”

He said Phase 2 of the police station construction programme would begin, with a new SRP headquarters being built in Santa Cruz and a police training academy in Cumuto, among others.

Scotland said the protective services must have access to new technology to keep up with the criminal element.

“The information and technological plan for fiscal 2025 will see the acquisition of document scanners, the purchase of multi-functioning photocopiers for various divisions, the purchase of equipment for direct data entry, fit-for-purchase computer systems, network switches and routers, APC power supplies and PBUs, more speed guns, e-ticketing machines and accessories, and liners and red hat software for the AFIS fingerprint system.”

Scotland said the ministry would look at the purchase of body-worn cameras.

“It will affirm proper police behaviour while protecting police officers from unwarranted complaints, including the use of excessive force. We are adamant and resolute that the body-worn cameras will become part of the normal wear for police officers, particularly on exercises that engage the public.

“We will also procure the specialised equipment needed for the functioning of the police service, including the now urgently needed upgrades to service firearms, bullet-proof vests and state-of-the-art tools for intelligence, operations, investigations and administration.”

He said a special anti-crime operation unit will be established. He said it will assume the responsibility for the elimination and disruption of home and business place invasions.

“I am told that this unit is up and running and we would like to have a time in which they will respond to reports of home and business place invasion throughout the country. What that will do is reduce and eliminate home invasions, and deal with the phenomenon of extortion, which we know as ‘taxing.’”

Also to be introduced are a vetted unit, an upgrade of CCTV systems and two new vessels for a coastal and riverine patrol unit.

Scotland said none of the measures put in place would be of any use if police officers didn’t go out into the field.

“In all ten divisions, we will be having a joint task force between the police and the defence force, which will operate until Carnival in TT. The officers in Couva North are bilingual and so we will be able to understand what is going on in Couva North and they will act accordingly. They will also deal with traffic matters in Couva North.”

Scotland outlined several social programmes aimed at reducing criminal gang violence. These include the establishment of police youth clubs, a police community and outreach programme unit, the Project Building Blocks programme, and the Prison Youth Club.

Scotland said he intended to implement several programmes in his constituency, Port of Spain South, including homework centres in four communities, the reconstruction of the Picadilly Primary School, the construction of the Basilon Youth Development Centre and the Port of Spain wholesale fish market in Sea Lots.

He set a challenge for gangs in the community to do away with borderlines to give youth in the area a chance to develop their full potential.