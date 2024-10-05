Sammy: Only Guyana stand in Kings' way to CPL glory

Alzarri Joseph (L) and Khary Pierre (R) of St Lucia Kings celebrate the wicket of Keemo Paul of Guyana Amazon Warriors during the 2024 Republic Bank Caribbean Premier League Qualifier first verus second match at Providence Stadium on October 2, 2024 in Georgetown, Guyana. - Photo courtesy CPL T20

HEAD coach of the St Lucia Kings Daren Sammy said his players are ready for the challenge of facing defending champions Guyana Amazon Warriors in the Republic Bank Caribbean Premier League final at Guyana National Stadium on October 6 at 7 pm.

Sammy knows most of the crowd will be against them, but the Kings have the armour to win their maiden title.

He said getting past the Amazon Warriors at the Guyana National Stadium in qualifier one on October 2 means nothing heading into the final.

"It was very important (to win qualifier one), but that is not the most important win. Sunday at 7 pm when the umpire calls time that will be the most important win of the campaign. We started the campaign with one mission and (to play) the last game of the tournament was the goal and Guyana is in our way," Sammy said.

"The Kings I believe we are ready to take on 20,000 people that will be at the stadium and the defending champions that are not ready to let go of the title. It is going to be a tough battle."

Sammy said his players have put in the work to reach this far. "The key throughout the season has been trusting the process...it starts with the preparation, it starts from understanding what is required to beat the opposition, how consistently we could apply the pressure and we are really fighting against ourselves. Yes, the opposition is there but we believe with the skill set that we possess, if we execute our plans we are going to give any team trouble. We are going to be a force to be reckoned with."

Amazon Warriors coach Lance Klusener said the loss to the Kings in qualifier one is no longer in their minds. "I think conditions are different, surfaces are different. I don't think you can really look too far behind, we just got to make sure we are better than we were in the first qualifier."

Amazon Warriors have not been scared to change their batting and bowling lineups during the tournament. The team used around ten different opening batting pairs in 12 matches leading into the final.

"I think it is important to think on your feet and that is what we are about...it is something we have spoken about, it is something the players are prepared for as well. For us, it is not too much of a surprise, but it is good in modern T20 cricket that you keep the opposition thinking."

Klusener said the CPL is unique, in that the franchises are countries and people tend to rally behind where they are from.

"The beauty of not just Guyana, but the CPL, is that the franchises are countries as well and to see the people getting behind not just the Amazon Warriors, but the Guyana team as a whole, is something that is special."