Terrance Hinds, Evin Lewis in Windies T20 squad

Terrance Hinds of Trinbago Knight Riders hits a six to win the Men's 2024 Republic Bank Caribbean Premier League match against Barbados Royals at Kensington Oval on September 13 in Bridgetown, Barbados. - Photo by CPL T20

RED FORCE bowling allrounder Terrance Hinds, 32, has earned a maiden call-up to the West Indies T20 team for the tour of Sri Lanka, scheduled for October 13-17.

Hinds helped the Trinbago Knight Riders reach the playoffs of the ongoing Republic Bank Caribbean Premier League, snaring eight wickets from eight matches with an economy of 9.59.

He had best figures of three for 17 and hit a six against Jason Holder to defeat Barbados Royals in the preliminary phase.

Also in the squad is opening batsman Evin Lewis, 32, who scored a century for the Patriots in a forgettable season for the St Kitts and Nevis franchise in the CPL. Patriots finished last in the tournament with just one win, but Lewis did enough to catch the eyes of the selectors, after being sidelined from the regional team for two years.

He scored 248 runs at an average 27.55 and a strike rate of 127.83.

In a Cricket West Indies release on October 4, CWI said several senior players, including Nicholas Pooran, Andre Russell, Akeal Hosein and Shimron Hetmyer opted out of the tour for personal reasons.

Windies coach Sammy said, “The tour of Sri Lanka gives us a chance to test our depth and assess players in different situations, especially with several senior players missing out for various reasons, including a need for rest and rehabilitation from injury. We are confident in the squad’s ability to compete strongly against Sri Lanka.”

WI T20 squad: