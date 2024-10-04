SporTT celebrates World Walking Day

St Mary's College students walk along Pembroke Street, Port of Spain recently. - Photo by Gabriel Williams

THE Community Sport Unit at the Sports Company of Trinidad and Tobago (SporTT) in collaboration with The Association for International Sport for All (TAFISA) will celebrate World Walking Day on October 5 in Tobago and the following day in Trinidad.

World Walking Day is a global relay celebrated annually on October 6. This initiative joins nations through Sport for All, encouraging the engagement of individuals and communities and raising awareness about the benefits of being physically active.

Coming off the heels of SporTT's community outreach rural camps and the building internal structures workshops, SporTT said it was important to continue the flow of events to further promote physical activity and various health initiatives with community stakeholders.

The theme for this year's celebration is: steps toward better health, which promotes healthy lifestyles while providing diverse ways to stay fit and support global unity. Hundreds of individuals and groups have already registered to participate in what is anticipated to be a fun-filled and engaging event.

Co-ordinator of the Trinidad event, and senior co-ordinator, Sport Development, Nickeisha Charles-George said, "A relay baton will be passed from Tobago to Trinidad with the tagline ‘promoting the well-being of our children's future,' and from Trinidad to St Lucia with the tagline ‘taking steps towards better health’. The aim is to foster total participation and community engagement while joining the world promoting sport for all."

The event in Tobago will be held at the Dwight Yorke Stadium, Bacolet from 3pm-7pm.

In Trinidad, the venue is the Couva Campus (Ato Boldon Stadium, National Aquatic Centre and National Cycling Velodrome) from 7am-2pm.

The day's activities include a walking journey with three stop points of fun activities: aerobics, dance and an exercise/skipping station. Participants will also have access to educational/health information and general screening for lifestyle diseases.

SporTT thanked Subway, Value Optical, South West Regional Health Authority, YJBN and Blue Waters for their support of this project.