Panic as shots fired near St Francois Girls College

Officers of the Police Victim and Support Unit arrive for their visit to St. Francois Girls College after the recent shooting which took place near the school. - Photo by Gabriel Williams

A VOLLEY of gunshots in Belmont on October 4 sent parents, teachers and students of St Francois Girls College into a panic.

Sources at the school said the gunshots erupted at around 8 am while children were still being dropped off to school.

Panic ensued with students running for cover and parents ushering their children back into their cars.

The shots came a week after two men, Curtis Jones and Pafawa Roberts, were shot in Serraneau Road near the school, causing teachers and students to lock themselves in their classrooms and the school to be dismissed early.

Roberts reportedly died at hospital on October 4 and his associates are said to have fired several shots in the air in mourning after they received the news.