Coach Deitz: Windies Women can scare teams at T20 World Cup

West Indies captain Hayley Matthews, centre, speaks during a special panel session featuring captains of the ten countries participating in the Women's T20 World Cup at Dubai International Stadium in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, on October. 2, 2024. (AP Photoi) -

WEST Indies women's head coach Shane Deitz said if his players can play at a high level for longer periods, they can make a strong run at the International Cricket Council T20 World Cup.

West Indies will open their campaign against South Africa at 7he Sevens Stadium in Dubai, United Arab Emirates on October 4 at 6 am, TT time.

West Indies, winners of the 2016 edition, lost their warm-up matches to India and Australia, both favourites to win the title later this month.

A positive sign for West Indies is despite losing both practice matches, all rounders Qiana Joseph and Chinelle Henry showed form with the bat.

On October 1, Joseph cracked 36 against Australia opening the batting and on September 29, Henry slammed 59 not out versus India.

"It was great prep for the World Cup. We played two good games against two of the best teams in the world and throughout both of the games we were on top at certain stages," Deitz said.

He said his players need to play better for lengthy periods to defeat the world's best. "We got a lot of positives...probably more positives than negatives because the results are not the be all and end all in practice games. What we want is us playing good cricket and we are playing good cricket, just not for long enough. Once we get that longer, we have a chance to scare a few times at this World Cup."

Looking ahead to the South Africa match, Deitz said, "Going out with a positive attitude, really clear how we want to play the game, really clear on our plans, our field placings, our strategies to certain players. That's what we have to do because we can control that and then we got to execute for longer and once we can do that we are going to be a dangerous team."

Hayley Matthews, the Windies captain, has been one of the most dominant cricketers in the women's game over the past two years and how far the West Indies progress in the campaign may depend on her.

The batting duo of Deandra Dottin and Stafanie Taylor are also players to watch with their ability. Dottin because of her destructive nature and Taylor's ability to time the ball.

Taylor and Dottin have niggling injuries. Dottin played in the second warm-up match, but Taylor did not feature in any.

In the bowling department, spinners Afy Fletcher, Karishma Ramharack, Qiana Joseph and Matthews will lead the way, along with fast and medium pacers Aaliyah Alleyne, Henry and Shamilia Connell.

The Windies coach is hoping most of his players will be fit in time. If not, plans will be adjusted. "They are all coming back from small little niggles which they picked up which is unfortunate, but that is cricket, that's going to happen with every World Cup. We are going to have a plan B, plan C ready to go...we all want the best players in the world playing, but if not we are going to have other girls step up to take the load off them and take that responsibility."

Squads:

West Indies: Hayley Matthews (capt), Aaliyah Alleyne, Shamilia Connell, Deandra Dottin, Shemaine Campbelle (vice-capt, wk), Ashmini Munisar, Afy Fletcher, Stafanie Taylor, Chinelle Henry, Chedean Nation, Qiana Joseph, Zaida James, Karishma Ramharack, Mandy Mangru, Nerissa Crafton.

South Africa: Laura Wolvaardt (capt), Anneke Bosch, Tazmin Brits, Nadine de Klerk, Annerie Dercksen, Mieke de Ridder, Ayanda Hlubi, Sinalo Jafta (wk), Marizanne Kapp, Ayabonga Khaka, Sune Luus, Nonkululeko Mlaba, Seshnie Naidu, Tumi Sekhukhune, Chloe Tryon.