Nothing to say also

Minister of Finance Colm Imbert reads the 2024/2025 national budget in the Red House, Port of Spain on September 30. - Photo by Roger Jacob

THE EDITOR: Our brilliant Finance Minister took five hours and 15 minutes to present his budget.

A friend said he left Trinidad for New York on Monday and Colm Imbert was speaking. He arrived at JFK and cleared Immigration and customs and Imbert was still talking. Now he is trying to find out what the minister said.

Imbert's speech is now in the league of the late Fidel Castro speeches. Castro would speak for the whole day.

The Opposition Leader is entitled to equivalent time in her reply but she could reduce her time considerably by quoting the speech of a famous politician here in our Parliament, who once said: "I too have nothing to say."

C PETERS

via e-mail