Red Force's Anderson Phillip grabs nine wickets in English County Championship

TT fastbowler Anderson Phillip (right) is congratulated by his Lancashire teammate George Bell (left) during their English County Championship Division one match against Worcestershire at New Road, Worcester. Photo courtesy Lancashire Cricket. -

TT Red Force fast bowler Anderson Phillip ended with a nine-wicket haul in Lancashire's English County Championship division one four-day match against Worcestershire at New Road, Worcester, but his feat was unable to provide a winning result or help his team avoid relegation.

When the game came to an end on the fourth and final day on September 29, Worcestershire were on 223 for nine in their second innings.

The 28-year-old Phlllip grabbed figures of four for 77 in Worcestershire's second innings, and it backed up his sterling performance in the first innings.

The right-arm seamer, who has seven West Indies caps to his name, tore through the Worcestershire batting lineup in the first innings and he finished with figures of five for 65 to help bowl out the opposition for 180.

With no play available on the second day, Lancashire were bundled out for a paltry score of 177 on day three, with Phillip cracking 30 runs off 48 balls batting at number ten. On the final day, Phillip flirted with another five-for.

However, Lancashire's season saw them finishing ninth on the ten-team table with 134 points from 14 matches. Phillip took 15 wickets in three matches after signing with Lancashire earlier this month.

The County Championship division one title was won by Surrey which includes Windies pacer Kemar Roach, who claimed 20 wickets in eight matches this season.