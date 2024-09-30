Online payment option for property tax by October 31

In this file photo, would-be property taxpayers wait in line at the Inland Revenue Division, Ministry of Finance, Port of Spain on September 12. - Photo by Gabriel Williams

FINANCE Minister Colm Imbert has said there will be an online payment option for property tax by or before October 31.

During the 2025 budget presentation at the Red House on the afternoon of September 30, Imbert said, “Cashless is the way to go for many reasons.”

The original deadline was September 30 but was extended to November 29.

Many complained about the long lines and questioned why there was no online payment option.

Imbert had said this was being worked on.

On September 30, he announced there will soon be online bank transfer and card payment options.

He said despite the Opposition’s disapproval of Trinidad and Tobago moving towards a cashless society, “The rest of the world knows cashless is the way to go for many reasons, including minimising opportunities for theft and fraud…

“It is to be noted that we are behind the rest of the world in this area.”