Main witness in 2009 Oxford Street murder trial: Because of this case, I lost my child

The prosecution’s witness against a Port of Spain man on trial for the murder of a Harpe Place man in 2009 has denied fabricating her testimony.

Sparkle Williams returned to complete her evidence in the judge-only trial of Shirvan “Buddies" Toussaint, also known as "Tallman”, charged with the murder of Michael “Boy Boy” Mader, 21, of Harpe Place, Oxford Street, and shooting behind her on September 28, 2009.

Justice Lisa Ramsumair-Hinds is presiding over the trial.

In her testimony on September 30, Williams insisted, “Buddies shot at me and yes, Buddies shoot at Boy Boy.

“I am not mistaken and I am sure is the accused.” She also denied “swearing away” the accused.

“He is the person who kill Boy Boy and shoot behind me.” Previously, she explained that “to swear away” is to give a false statement against somebody.

In cross-examination from Toussaint’s attorney Mario Merritt, she insisted that “the truth remains the truth.”

At one point during that process, Merritt was allowed to show her a photograph despite objections from prosecutors. In it, she identified Toussaint, although admitting he did not have a “cane row” hairstyle.

“This is not how he looked on the day of the shooting.”

While being questioned about someone who lived at Sixth Avenue, Malick, Barataria, Williams admitted the location was where her son was killed a year ago.

“Because of this same case, I lost my only child.”

She was again asked about her brother, saying, “What he chose to do with his life has nothing to do with me. He has own mind and I have mine.”

Williams was asked if she was concerned her brother might kill her but was put out of court before she could give her response and not made to answer when she returned.

Later on, she again insisted in a spirited session with Merritt, “I am telling you the truth. I cannot tell you anything again. I was there, you wasn’t there. What do you want me to tell you again?

“I am speaking the truth. I don’t thief, I don't kill or encourage people to do the wrong thing.”

Mader was her sister’s boyfriend. After visiting her sister, she and Mader were on their way back when they reached the alley on Oxford Street, and Toussaint called out to “Boy Boy,” she said in previous testimony.

She said Toussaint pulled out a gun and “Boy Boy” grabbed his hand and they got into a scuffle. She said she then heard “a lot of shots.” Mader was shot twice and then she was shot at.

Williams also denied knowing about gang activity in the area.

Two days later, she said she identified Toussaint as Mader’s shooter in an identification parade at the Central Police Station.

Also representing Toussaint is Danielle Rampersad while Charmaine Samuel and Guiliana Guy are prosecuting. The trial continues on October 2.