Imbert: ANR Robinson airport terminal building construction cost $885m

Construction progresses on the new ANR Robinson International Airport along Store Bay Local Road, Tobago, August 6. - Photo courtesy Visual Styles

FINANCE Minister Colm Imbert says the construction of the terminal building of the new ANR Robinson airport has, to date, cost the government TT$885 million.

He made the statement on September 30 while presenting the 2024/2025 budget in the House of Representatives.

Saying the sum covers air and landside infrastructure costs, Imbert said the terminal building will significantly enhance the passenger experience and increase operational efficiency.

Some of the key features, he said, include accommodation of three million passengers per year, “three times the capacity of the existing airport,” increase in floor space for concessions, including retail or duty-free and food and beverage as well as modern, cutting edge security and equipment and enhanced aircraft parking space for up to three A330 jets, two 747 jets and four ATRS.

Imbert said the airport is 80 per cent complete and is expected to be completed in 2025.

He added the new airport would significantly improve Tobago’s tourism sector and help its economic development.