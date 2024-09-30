Family puzzled as Claxton Bay labourer shot, killed

Brandon Barclay - Photo via social media

Claxton Bay labourer Brandon Barclay, 31, died from gunshot injuries on September 28 after he was dropped off at a Couva health facility by two anonymous men.

Police said a nurse of the Couva District Health Facility contacted the Couva Police Station and reported Barclay was brought in around 6 am with several gunshot wounds. Officers of the Criminal Investigations Department responded.

At the facility, they were told Barclay was brought in by two men in a white Nissan B14 who left soon after. The nurse said Barclay was in critical condition and was transferred to the San Fernando General Hospital.

At the hospital, officers met Barclay's father who said he heard his son may have been shot while liming at a Union Village, Claxton Bay bar. However, police said after reviewing CCTV footage at the bar and interviewing its manager, it was clear that Barclay left unharmed around 10 pm on Friday night.

Barclay succumbed to his injuries around 1.30 pm on Saturday. Doctors told officers he was shot five times in his torso.

An autopsy was ordered at the Forensic Science Centre in St James.

The incident remained a mystery to police up to press time on Sunday.

At his Pleasant Road, Springvale home on Sunday morning, relatives were also perplexed by the incident.

Speaking on behalf of the family, a relative who wished to remain anonymous said Barclay did not have any disputes with anyone or had any run-ins with the law.

"It puzzling," he said.

The relative expressed his lack of confidence in the police to give the family answers.

"They never hold anybody. This is our problem in Trinidad. They ain't holding anybody and bringing them to justice. How much unsolved murders?

"This is another unsolved one again."

The relative said six years ago Barclay's brother was also shot and killed nearby.