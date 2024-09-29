Eric Williams committee: Retired cops can tackle Tobago crime

HONOURING SERVICE: From left, Major Alexander Thomas, battallion commander, Tobago Cadet Force; THA Minority Leader Kelvon Morris; national flag-bearer David Nelson; chairman of the Dr Eric Williams memorial Committee Reginald Vidale; NLCB Buccooneers captain Anthony Hopkins; and Ushabelle Jarvis, administrator the Salvation Army’s Josephine Shaw House. - Photo by Corey Connelly

CHAIRMAN of the Dr Eric Williams Memorial Committee Reginald Vidale has reiterated his call for retired police officers to help stem the murder rate in Tobago.

He was speaking on September 24 – Republic Day – at the committee’s 48th annual thanksgiving service and awards ceremony at the Salvation Army Community Church, Dutchfort, Scarborough.

Vidale presented the Father of the Nation Medal of Honour to Anthony Hopkins, NLCB Buccooneers’ captain; Major Alexander Thomas, battalion commander, Tobago Cadet Force; and Ushabelle Jarvis, administrator of Salvation Army’s Josephine Shaw House, Trinidad. Jarvis was previously in charge of the Salvation Army at Dutchfort.

Vidale opened his address by lamenting Tobago’s soaring murder rate, which by press time on September 29 was at a record-high of 24.

“Given our island’s size and population, are we on the way to becoming the smallest island with the highest murder rate?” he asked the audience, which included THA Minority Leader Kelvon Morris.

Vidale said if Williams were alive, he would have been “a very sad man, wishing and hoping that he could clean up all the mess that Tobago has at this time.”

He believes there is a role for retired police officers in reversing the trend.

“In order for us to stem the rising tide of crime and the soaring murder rate also in Tobago, I would like to see retired members of the protective services take full advantage of their experience and ability and exercise control in their various villages and communities.

“While they have given years of service to their country, they must give now to their families and friends. Take charge now before it is too late.”

Observing that many of the perpetrators and victims of crime were young people, Vidale said adults must also accept some liability for the situation.

He asked, “Are we satisfied with the behaviour and conduct of our young people both in and out of schools? We often solely blame our young people but we must also question the examples and guidance set for incoming generations by each of our respective contemporaries.”

He said despite the advancements in technology and other fields, people must remember that it truly takes a village to raise a child.

Vidale lamented that today, in many instances, “the horses have bolted from the stables and it is hopelessly difficult to get them back in.”

He urged churches to join the fight against crime.

“Let what is expected of you not turn into a gross disappointment as the nation faces challenges, you are needed now more than ever before.”

Saying he would like to see the Salvation Army in Tobago become more effective, Vidale said he was prepared to assist the organisation by offering suggestions that would lift its profile on the island.

Lt Luke Lyons said the Salvation Army embodies the very ideals Williams advocated throughout his political life – compassion, social justice and service to those in need.

He urged listeners to not just meet the needs of the unfortunate in the society but to aspire for genuine change.

“We can aspire for change by changing lives through Jesus Christ,” he said.

“To aspire for a change, we have to change our mindset, we have to change our lifestyle. To aspire for a change, we have to affect others.

“If we want to aspire for a change in our own space, if we want to aspire for a change in our nation, if we want to aspire for a change in our lives, we first have to seek for a mind like Christ.”

Lyons told the audience to imagine how different the world would be if people desired to be like Christ.

Morris, assemblyman for Darrel Spring/Whim, also spoke.