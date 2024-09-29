Claxton Bay labourer shot, dies at hospital

KILLED: Brandon Barclay. - Photo courtesy social media

A 31-year-old labourer from Claxton Bay was shot and killed early on the morning of September 28.

The man was identified as Brandon Barclay.

Police were told Barclay was brought to the Couva District Health Facility in critical condition by two men in a white Nissan B14 around 6 am on September 28. They left after dropping off Barclay.

A nurse called the police after noticing the gunshot wounds.

Barclay was transferred to the San Fernando General Hospital where he died around 1.30 pm.

Homicide investigators were unable to determine where Barclay was shot.

Investigations are ongoing.