Tobago T10 Windball League quarters bowl off

Main Ridge Challengers players have been showing form. - Photo courtesy Marcus Daniel Facebook page

THE Tobago T10 Community Windball Cricket League enters the quarterfinal stage, promising four thrilling matches on September 28.

The action bowls off at 11 am with Jade Monkey Crown Point Cuzins taking on Mason Hall Challengers. At 12.30 pm, the formidable Main Ridge Challengers will face the dynamic Kabs Solutions Royals.

Next on the agenda is the unbeaten Betsy’s Hope Scrape Up against Pembroke Upsetters at 2 pm, followed by the final clash of the day at 3.30 pm between Canaan/Bon Accord Masters and Roxborough Gunners.

Sponsored by the Ministry of Sport and Community Development, the tournament will conclude on September 29 with the semifinals at 10 am, followed by the third-place playoff and the final. The winning team will take home a grand prize of $20,000.

Saturday schedule:

Game one: Jade Monkey Crown Point Cuzins vs Mason Hall Challengers, 11 am

Game two: Main Ridge Challengers vs Kabs Solutions Royals, 12.30 pm

Game three: Betsy’s Hope Scrape Up vs Pembroke Upsetters, 2 pm

Game four: Canaan/Bon Accord Masters vs Roxborough Gunners, 3.30 pm