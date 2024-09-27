Young, Woodside execs talk Calypso

Onne Peters, VP marketing, Woodside Energy, left; Stacy Patrick, Calypso Project director, Woodside Energy; Kellyanne Lochan, country manager TT, Woodside Energy; Penelope Bradshaw-Niles, permanent secretary, Energy Ministry; and Energy Minister Stuart Young, discuss the Calypso Project on September 25. Photo courtesy MEEI -

Energy Minister Stuart Young and permanent secretary Penelope Bradshaw-Niles have met with executives from Woodside Energy to discuss progress on the Calypso Project, according to a ministry release.

The meeting was held at the ministry headoffice at the International Waterfront Complex, Port of Spain on September 25.

The Calypso Project, one of Australian firm Woodside’s major initiatives, focuses on developing offshore natural gas resources in TT.

During the meeting, Woodside representatives, including country manager Kellyanne Lochan and Calypso Project director Stacy Patrick, reported that engineering work on the project is progressing.

According to a statement from the ministry, Lochan said the "pre-feed" engineering work is progressing.

"Minister Young also received an update on the improved operations at Woodside Energy’s Angostura facility after its successful turnaround," the release said.

Both sides agreed to push forward with the Calypso Project and explore ways to boost natural gas production together with the National Gas Company, as part of efforts to enhance energy security and support the energy transition.

The Calypso Project, a collaboration with bp, is a significant deepwater gas development.

The project spans several gas discoveries within blocks 23(a) and TTDAA 14, located about 220 km northeast of Tobago in water depths of over 2,000 metres.

The discoveries – Bongos, Bele, Tuk, Hi-Hat, and Boom – are expected to bolster this country’s natural gas supply.