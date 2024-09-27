Thousands gear up for Scotiabank Breast Cancer 5K

Participants start the 2023 Scotiabank Women Against Breast Cancer event. PHOTO COURTESY SCOTIABANK -

EXCITEMENT is building for this year’s Scotiabank Women Against Breast Cancer 5K (SWABC 5K). The event takes place on October 5, and will see 5,000 participants coming together to raise awareness and funds for breast cancer education and screening.

Now in its 24th year, the SWABC 5K started as a small-scale event with just a few hundred participants. It has since grown over the years and now boasts of thousands of participants who walk, jog, run and stand on the side-lines annually, in support of this disease that affects so many. To date, over 22,000 women have benefitted from the proceeds via affordable cancer screening services.

As the SWABC 5K experience evolves, while at the same time continues to salute those who are battling the disease or those who have survived, similar to last year, this year registration was opened to 500 men. This has quickly sold out as men readily supported and will join the 5K.

Online registration is closed. In person registration for women is available on September 28 from 10 am to 6 pm at Gulf City Mall in San Fernando and at One Woodbrook Place in Port of Spain.

The registration cost is $150 and includes a race bib with tracking tags, access to the activity zone with live entertainment and a collectible race medal when participants cross the finish line. Limited quantities of merchandise will also be available for sale on the day.