Police shoot gunman out of drain in Belmont

Police capture two suspects who were hiding in a drain on Serraneau Road, Belmont on September 27. - Photo by Roger Jacob

POLICE caught and arrested two men who are allegedly responsible for the shooting and wounding of two other men in Serraneau Road early on the morning of September 27.

A senior police source confirmed around 11 am two men were shot in Serraneau Road, Belmont. They were taken to hospital to treatment.

Police from the Port of Spain Division Task Force and the Investigations and Operations Units (IAU) got information that the gunmen, who left their car behind, were hiding in a drain opposite the St Francois Girls' College on St Francois Valley Road.

Police searched the drains and around 3.28 pm, they found the first man. Police ordered him to come out of the drain and he complied.

The second man was more reluctant and police fired several shots. He was hit multiple times.

Police dragged him out the drain and took him to hospital.

This incident comes just two days after two men were killed and three more shot and wounded – including a four-year-old boy – in front of a preschool in Malick.

This is a developing story.