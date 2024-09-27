Black Collar gala pays tribute to calypso

Alan Cooper

Black Collar Creative Foundation will hold its inaugural event, the Black Collar Gala: Classics and Calypsos at Queen's Hall, St Ann's.

In celebration of Calypso History Month the event will blend steel, piano, classical vocals, and calypso with some local performers on October 4, from 7 pm.

Performances will feature Desperadoes Steel Orchestra, a 12-time Panorama champion, Natalia Dopwell, soprano and alumna of the prestigious Manhattan School of Music; Edward Cumberbatch, an award-winning tenor soloist and lecturer who has gained widespread acclaim for his performances across the Caribbean, parang queen Alicia Jaggasar, and Alan Cooper, a classically-trained pianist whose virtuosity and repertoire spans both traditional classical compositions and contemporary Caribbean-infused arrangements. A Music Festival winner, Cooper has performed with leading orchestras and ensembles and is celebrated for his ability to bridge classical music with local calypsoes

The event will be a tribute not only to Trinidad and Tobago's vibrant music history but also to the memory of Janine Charles-Farray, a trailblazer in the creative industries. As a marketing and PR expert, playwright, multiple Musical Festival winner, and Lydians contralto soloist, her legacy is interwoven with her unyielding dedication to the arts. She was instrumental in supporting artists through initiatives like the Ministry of Tourism, Culture, and the Arts' pandemic relief funding.

The Black Collar Creative Foundation, established in her memory in October 2023, is committed to continuing her work of empowering the creative sector. The foundation’s patron is Rhoma Spencer – actor, director, playwright, comedian, docu-filmmaker and cultural advocate.

Spencer said in the release, “The sustainability of our creative artists cannot rest solely on government support. Foundations like ours, along with the corporate sector, play a crucial role in ensuring artists thrive. As patron of the Black Collar Creative Foundation, I am honoured to lend my influence both locally and abroad to help secure the financial support that will empower creatives in TT.”

Funds from the gala will go to support the foundation’s mission to provide resources and opportunities for creative practitioners, including, the launch of two grants.

Tickets are available at a tiered rate through Island eTickets (https://islandetickets.com/event/BlackCollarGALA), Queen's Hall Box Office, or by calling 355- 7769 or 684-1650.

For more info: e-mail bccreativefoundation@gmail.com.

To support the foundation's programme contributions can be made to: Black Collar Creative Foundation, Republic Bank, Trincity. Acc no: 870 803 124 501