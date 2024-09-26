Police FC hope to maintain winning run at Concacaf Caribbean Cup

Miscellaneous Police FC forward Ezekiel Kesar (C) celebrates his winning goal during the Concacaf Caribbean Cup group A match versus Arnett Gardens at the Hasely Crawford Stadium, Mucurapo on September 19, 2024. -

MISCELLANEOUS Police FC resume their Concacaf Caribbean Cup campaign when they play host to Jamaican top club Mt Pleasant Football Academy at Hasely Crawford Stadium in Mucurapo on September 26.

Fresh off a 2-1 victory over Jamaica’s Arnett Gardens on Septmber 19, Police FC are intent on extending their win streak in the regional tournament.

Police player Alvin Jones expects a “very physical game” from their Caribbean rivals but believes they are ready to face another Jamaican test.

“Our preparations weren’t bad. Coming off the victory we took a rest and did a recovery. We had a nice session yesterday (September 24) and we worked on things that weren’t so well in the game. Hopefully we can get it right tomorrow,” he said.

With new coach Harold Thomas at the helm for Mt Pleasant, Jones said their opponents seem “motivated” by his addition to the setup and the clash would be a “tough” one.

He remains upbeat on their chances to execute another victorious performance.

“I see things in a positive way. We have to get the results. It’s a rivalry with TT and Jamaica via clubs. But coming off a high last game we’re motivated.”

On September 24, TT-based club AC Port of Spain let an important two-goal cushion slip as Cibao FC of Dominican Republic clawed back to snatch a 3-2 victory at Hasely Crawford.

Despite the chances of both TT teams meeting later on as opponents, Jones rued AC PoS’s missed chances to give local clubs a better outlook at the regional level. He thought their shortcomings was game mismanagement.

“Game management is a very important part of your success. I think having a two-goal lead in a competition like this we need to do better and protect that. It’s not about going defensive but it’s managing what you have.

“Seeing that a victory was so important for AC last night I was disappointed in the result because it’s another local team, and we would want them to do well.”

Jones said the Police FC outfit remain “cognizant” of AC PoS’s misfortune and don’t intend for a turn of events against Mt Pleasant.

“We hope once we get that one or two goals, we put our foot down, manage the game well and get the victory.”