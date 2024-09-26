Farrow & Ball opens in San Fernando

President of the Greater San Fernando Area Chamber of Commerce Kiran Singh, left and councillor Ryaad Hosein, right, join Caribbean Coatings CEO, Michael Dingwell in cutting the ribbon to open Farrow & Ball on at Drayton Street, San Fernando. -

British paint and wallpaper brand Farrow & Ball celebrated the grand opening of its store in San Fernando on September 14.

A media release said, Caribbean Coatings CEO Michael Dingwell launched the partnership with a guided walkthrough of Farrow & Ball’s iconic product range, followed by a festive rooftop soiree at its Drayton Street location.

Guests, among them San Fernando councillor Ryaad Hosein and president of the Greater San Fernando Area Chamber of Commerce (GSFCC) Kiran Singh, were treated to an immersive introduction to the brand’s superior paints and exquisite wallpapers.

“Farrow & Ball shares our commitment to quality, professionalism and hard work,” said Dingwell. “It’s a brand for discerning customers and we are proud to offer this premium option to the people of Trinidad and Tobago.”

Farrow & Ball is known globally for its unique colour palette, created using premium natural pigments and high-quality resins. This ensures exceptional depth of colour and durability across its product range. The company’s 100 per cent water-based paints, available in dead flat (matte), eggshell (emulsion) and gloss finishes, are low in volatile organic compounds (VOCs), making them more environmentally friendly and less harmful to indoor air quality, the release said.

“There’s a perfect finish for every space and every taste,” Dingwell added. “Experienced contractors will already be familiar with the Farrow & Ball name, and will be happy to know it’s now available locally.”

Farrow & Ball is at heart a family brand. Founded in 1946 by chemist John Farrow and engineer Richard Ball in Dorset, England, the company’s foundation was built by their wives, Peggy Farrow and Ena Rose Ball. Peggy designed the brand’s first logo, while Ena managed the company’s finances – a testament to the family-oriented approach that has driven the brand’s success, the release said. The Dingwell family mirrors that ethos. With Michael at the helm of Caribbean Coatings and his son Aaron Dingwell leading this new partnership, the family’s dedication to excellence continues to shape the company’s future.

“For decades my dad has led with passion and a focus on delivering superior service to our clients,” said Aaron Dingwell. “Farrow & Ball is the perfect alignment for our brand, reflecting the same dedication to quality with their six-year and 15-year paints. I’m eager to guide this new chapter in our journey. Exciting times are ahead.”