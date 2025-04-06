Trini in Japan makes it easier for foreigners to experience Japan

JAPAN is currently in the midst of a record-breaking influx of tourists to the country.

The tourism boom is largely attributed to a weak currency, with the yen at its lowest in years, making flights, goods and services more affordable for consumers.

A March 2025 article by Japanese publication NHK has stated that some areas are now struggling to deal with the over-tourism of its most popular attractions and cities, primarily “the big three” prefectures, Tokyo, Kyoto and Osaka.

“Some areas are struggling to cope with all the attention. Others are still waiting for a piece of the pie,” the article said.

But even with so many tourists visiting Japan, some travellers still find it difficult to secure foreign-friendly accommodations, especially those wanting to stay for extended periods for other purposes such as work, study or simply to have a fully immersive cultural experience.

TT national Akim Logan has been living in Japan for two years in Hyogo Prefecture, Aioi City. His own personal struggle to secure an apartment after moving to the city for work led Logan to an opportunity for him to make the transition into life in Japan, for short or long-term visitors, a bit easier. He now owns a property in his city and has partnered with a local Japanese language school to house visitors from abroad, and is inviting his fellow Trinis to visit the country.

Speaking to Newsday about his new business venture, Logan emphasised how difficult it can be as a foreigner to secure an apartment.

“The additional hidden fees and formalities are not things we are familiar with.”

One practice that usually takes foreigners wishing to rent in Japan by surprise is called “key money”, an upfront fee renters must pay as a gratuity to the landlord or real estate agency. Logan works in the automotive industry sourcing car parts from used vehicles in Japan to be shipped to TT and sold at Sarransingh Auto Ltd, his employer, located in the Bamboo Settlement. He said despite the difficulties foreigners sometimes face in Japan, there is a need for more foreigners in the Japanese workforce to boost their economy as the country has an aging population.

“I saw this as an opportunity to provide a service that is much more foreigner-friendly for people who come to Japan for work. At least, this was my initial plan.”

Logan said even the process of acquiring the property was stressful.

“I started the process last year in October. I needed to do a lot of research about the house, its location and proximity to Kobe (Hyogo’s capital and most popular city) to see if it falls within the boundaries that would allow for this kind of (rental) arrangement.”

Japan has very strict rules about most things, especially when it comes to real estate.

“There are rules about the location of a property and what is and isn’t allowed. I didn’t want to end up with a property I couldn’t use for this purpose. That research took some time…but eventually I got the right information from the officials in the city office.”

Logan said after purchasing the house from another foreigner who was leaving Japan, the previous owner put him in touch with a local language school, Local Life Japan, with which he could partner to house some of its students. He said the most important thing for him in building the space is community.

“It takes a village,” said Logan.

“When you are a foreigner in a new country, you really need that support and that strength from others who have done it, to encourage you. I have seen people come here and give up on their dream because of that lack of support.”

He said he and his new partner, Yuriko Minagi, founder of Local Life Japan language school, began working together and are building the space as a share house for students who come to Japan and require accommodation.

He said, that while he is still in the process of putting the finishing touches on the house, it will soon be ready to receive the tentative tenants they have already acquired for spring.

“I still want to put some of my own style into the interior. Although it is a traditionally styled house with tatami mats (traditional Japanese flooring made of compressed rice straw), I wanted to bridge the gap a bit with an authentic Japanese feel, but with the comfort of some modern appliances. I have equipped the rooms with beds as opposed to futons (The Japanese traditionally sleep on the floor) and I have mixed those Western and Japanese elements, so visitors can feel as comfortable as possible while still enjoying a traditional experience.”

He said, in his experience, it takes some time to adjust to traditional furniture, including futons and floor seats with kotatsu tables – a low table frame with a built-in heater, covered by a futon and used during the winter to keep warm. He said, eventually, he will expand his partnership with the school to have tuition and accommodation packages for visitors to choose from.

Logan said as part of their stay in the house, he will also offer trips around the city and other neighbouring cities as popular areas like Kyoto and Osaka are easily accessible from Hyogo. But what he wants for his guests is to have a more authentic Japanese experience as Aioi City is a bit off the beaten path and visitors have the opportunity to experience the country away from the usual, crowded tourist traps.

“We want to provide road trips once a month for guests. I will pick them up, gas up the car and hit the road so they can experience Japan on the road, which is a very different experience from using public transportation. We can even take them to COSTCO, where they can purchase international products, for their comfort. In Japan, you have to go to three or four different places to get certain items.”

Opportunities

for Trini travellers

Logan said above all, he sees this as an opportunity for Trini travellers who have always wanted to experience Japan to come and enjoy the country in a safe, friendly and familiar space.

“I have noticed that there is a growing interest in Japan (back home), whether it’s anime, robotics, even food. I don’t think that these types of opportunities are always made public knowledge, so I’m doing it now.”

He said the house is a great opportunity for Trinis to fulfil their childhood dreams of walking where some of their favourite anime characters were created. Hyogo prefecture is home to Nijigen no Mori, an anime park that features attractions based on some of Japan’s cult classics: Naruto, Demon Slayer and Godzilla. He said, “Leaving a small island and visiting big cities, just seeing modern and authentic Japanese architecture, or experiencing sakura (cherry blossom) season, is really mind-opening and makes you want to broaden your horizons. As Trinis, I think we have so much to offer the world as well.”

He said in his time in Japan he has met so many people and told them about his home country and they have been amazed by how many familiar things come from Trinidad.

“I met someone who mixes at a cocktail bar. He said (motioning to a bottle on the counter), ‘I must put this in my drink. I don’t know of any mixologist without this product here.’ It was Bitters,” he said, with a laugh.

“I showed him on the label. He said he had been using the product for years, unaware of its country of origin. Japanese society is so heavy on tradition and that can be challenging, but as Trinis we can bring life to any environment. As much as we dream of experiencing big cities, they dream of experiencing island life.

“You can learn so much about yourself when you are outside of what you know and are accustomed to.”

He said travel initiatives from an early age should be something the government considers for schools, such as student exchange programmes, that will allow students to experience Japan and allow students from Japan to experience TT.

“Initiatives like this can aid in curbing crime from an early stage, rather than just fighting it in the streets.”

Learn the language, meet the locals

Since opening its doors in 2023 by Yuriko Minagi, a 30-year-old teacher born in Tokyo and currently based in Kobe city, Local Life Japan has welcomed students from all over the world. Minagi said she has spent her career dedicated to teaching languages. She was born in Japan, spent ten years in China, and has also lived in the UK and speaks English, Chinese and Japanese. With a master’s degree in Education and Technology and a Certificate in Teaching English to Speakers of Other Languages (CELTA), she teaches and specialises in curriculum development and immersive learning, using language applications like DuoLingo and Boozoo as a technological aid in her classes. She said cultural norms in different countries affect how you speak and what you mean by every sentence, which makes an immersive learning experience more efficient.

“The Japanese education system is still using the grammar-translation method (GTM), which is scientifically proven to not be the best way to teach.”

Grammar translation refers to a teaching approach that focuses on learning grammar and vocabulary and emphasises reading and writing skills over speaking and listening.

“They are using the same books from 40 years ago.”

She said a lot of people who have been learning Japanese for over a year are still unable to communicate with their friends, and the school is designed to help bridge the gap in their education through immersive learning.

“Through daily communications and home-stay opportunities with Japanese families, they can learn more about Japanese culture (and language). They are practising in real-life situations, meeting local people and speaking and making new friends.”

She said most of her students come from partnerships with universities in the area and she described the experience as a “boutique Japanese school,” with small, personalised classes and a max capacity of 60 people, excluding their teen programmes.

“We also help students with classroom activities and practical lessons to help with their transition into life in Japan.”

Minagi also offers consultations on career advice and general life in Japan for those who are considering making a home in the country or extending their stay. The school partners with local families in the Hyogo for home-stay experiences for those students who are a little more enthusiastic about participating more in the culture. She said one of her students was brought to a soba noodle-making activity (a traditional noodle made with buckwheat) by her home-stay family. She said local universities also partner with the school for tours which are hosted by Japanese students who show foreign students to places to hang out in and around the city. From spring her partnership with Akim will begin for an additional shared house option for those students who prefer a bit more independence but still wish to engage in the community with others.

She said, Japan is a great place for foreigners to experience another culture in a relatively safe environment.

“One thing that I love about Japan is how safe it is. One of our staff lost her credit card and didn’t notice until the next day when the police called her. No one had used it. People here save their seats by leaving their phone on the table to go get their coffee.

“No matter where you go, people will love talking to you, even if they seem cold to begin with.”

In Japanese culture, many people are very shy and private. Minagi said students from other countries often return to their home countries because they find it hard to make friends, which is one of the things that inspired her to make a smaller, more intimate and personal space for her students, so she could offer more support where needed. She would love to have more people from TT come to Japan and have a different cultural experience.

“The people who come here are navigating the city and participating real life situations. It builds confidence and problem-solving skills and because it’s so safe, there is so little that can go wrong so they can just experience life without worrying so much.”

She said a successful immersive cultural experience builds confidence and prepares young people for future travel, career building and teaches them to be fearless.

Minagi said although TT is very far away, she would also love to visit someday. But, she said, the airplane journey would take courage, as flights from Japan to TT can be 26-33 hours long.