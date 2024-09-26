Celebrate World Animal Day with Studio Joli

Center of Attention by Christopher Attai -

World Animal Day is an occasion to admire the beauty of the natural world, and to contemplate ways to assist in its preservation.

Studio Joli is marking the occasion with Feathers, Fur and Fins II: A Celebration of World Animal Day, a group art exhibition opening September 28, said a media release.

When Studio Joli began this annual event a year ago, they had no idea of the response it would receive. The call for submissions for this year’s show garnered responses from over 80 artists.

This year’s show will feature a diverse selection of over 60 animal-related artworks by 26 talented artists. The participants include Ryan Williams, Rajesh Arjoon, Elspeth Duncan, Karina Maharaj, Marissa Yung Lee, and Beverly Fitzwilliam-Harries, to name just a few.

To enrich the occasion, there will also be opportunities to enjoy and assist our animal friends. Animal Ambassadors will be in gallery thanks to the El Socorro Centre for Wildlife Conservation, (ECWC), the release said.

A raffle will be launched, with the opportunity to win one of six prizes, such as a personalised pet portrait courtesy of Laura Ferriera, a Bonsai tree courtesy Mike’s Bonsai, and several other items.

There will be second-hand books for sale, with all proceeds going to our animal friends. The groups benefitting from these fundraising efforts are the ECWC, the Animal Defense Society, and the TTSPCA.

Feathers, Fur and Fins II begins with a special opening night on September 28 from 5 pm-8 pm. and runs until October 10 from 10 am-6pm Monday to Friday, and 10 am-2pm on Saturdays.

Studio Joli is located at 21 Henry Pierre Street, St James.

For further info call 705-7907 or 705-7909, or e-mail studiojoli.tt@gmail.com or visit Facebook and Instagram.